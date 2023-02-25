TÜRKİYE
Swedish Security Service: PKK/YPG terror group financed in Sweden
Under a memorandum signed between Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland, the two Nordic countries pledged to take steps against terrorists to gain membership in the NATO alliance.
Türkiye says Sweden needs to do more to fulfill its promises, especially in the wake of recent demonstrations by supporters of the PKK terror group and the burning of Islam’s holy book the Quran in Stockholm. / AA Archive
February 25, 2023

Swedish Security Service (SAPO) has stated that the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has an active financial network in Sweden receiving significant funds. 

"I will not reveal the figures, but I can say that the PKK terrorist organisation provides significant financing for terrorism in our country", SAPO Deputy Head of Counter-Terrorism Department Susanna Trehörning told Swedish state broadcaster SVT. 

Stating that they are working to identify suspects, Trehörning noted that they caught a person who was collecting 'donations' to the terrorist organisation PKK/YPG at their workplace last week.

Previously, Sweden's Chief Negotiator for NATO Membership Oscar Stenström said that organised crime gangs finance the PKK. 

"Unlike Finland, the PKK has more financial resources in Sweden," he told to his country's state radio SR on January 29. 

READ MORE:Cavusoglu: Sweden 'deliberately' endangering its NATO bid

Sweden's NATO bid

Under a memorandum signed last June between Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland, the two Nordic countries pledged to take steps against terrorists to gain membership in the NATO alliance.

In the agreement, Sweden and Finland agreed not to provide support to terrorist groups such as the PKK and its offshoots, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and to extradite terror suspects to Türkiye, among other steps.

Türkiye says the countries, particularly Sweden, need to do more to fulfill their promises, especially in the wake of recent demonstrations by supporters of the PKK terror group and the burning of Islam’s holy book the Quran in Stockholm.

READ MORE: Majority of Finns reportedly support joining NATO without Sweden

SOURCE:AA
