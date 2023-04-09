TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Easter Mass held in Türkiye’s quake-hit Hatay province
Holiday service was held at historic Saint Peter Church, the world’s first cave church, which remains largely intact following quakes which killed more than 50,000 people.
Easter Mass held in Türkiye’s quake-hit Hatay province
Antakya is home to various minority groups such as Syriac Orthodox Christians, Syriac Catholics, and Armenians. / AA
April 9, 2023

Christians in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, despite severe damage from twin earthquakes this February, have held Easter Mass on Sunday to mark one of the most important holidays for the Christian faith.

As the Catholic Church in Hatay’s Iskenderun district was destroyed by the quakes, Easter services were held at the historic Saint Peter (Pierre) Church, the world’s first cave church, which remained largely intact following the temblors.

Ft. Antuan Ilgit, vicar general and episcopal chancellor of the Apostolic Vicariate of Anatolia, who directed the mass, said that they had a different and quite difficult Easter preparation period this year due to the quakes.

Carved into the side of Mount Staurin in the Antakya (Antioch) region of the Apostle Peter's early ministry, around 38-39 A.D., the Saint Peter cave church is recognised as the world’s very first cathedral, according to UNESCO.

Antakya is home to various minority groups such as Syriac Orthodox Christians, Syriac Catholics, and Armenians.

More than 50,000 people were killed on February 6 when magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck numerous southern and southeastern Turkish provinces.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

READ MORE:Historical Virgin Mary Church in Hatay damaged in earthquake

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us