WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ecuador President announces emergency in areas hit hard by organised crime
Sandwiched between major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has been hit by a wave of violent crime that authorities blame on turf battles between drug gangs.
Ecuador President announces emergency in areas hit hard by organised crime
President Guillermo Lasso added that the state of emergency included a nightly curfew from 1 am to 5 am in the affected areas. / AP Archive
April 2, 2023

Ecuador has declared a state of emergency in the nation's major port and other areas reeling from drug-related crime.

The decree permits security forces to set up checkpoints and conduct warrantless searches of people and property.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, President Guillermo Lasso said he had declared a state of emergency in the port of Guayaquil and the neighbouring districts of Duran and Samborondon, as well as in Santa Elena and Los Rios provinces.

Lasso added that the state of emergency included a nightly curfew from 1 am to 5 am in the affected areas.

READ MORE:Ecuador deploys troops after spate of organised crime attacks

Last year, Lasso declared similar temporary states of emergency three times for Guayaquil, which has faced a sharp spike in organised-crime-related killings.

Lasso did not say how long the current state of emergency would last.

"We have a common enemy: delinquency, drug trafficking and organised crime," said Lasso, a right-wing former banker who took office nearly two years ago.

Ecuador, which is sandwiched between major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, has been hit by a wave of violent crime that authorities blame on turf battles between drug gangs.

The nation has become a major drug distribution centre for narcotics bound for the United States and Europe.

READ MORE:Hitmen shoot dead Ecuadorian prosecutor who probed hate crimes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us