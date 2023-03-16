TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Kazakh leaders meet ahead of summit in Ankara
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds closed-door meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in capital for summit of Organization of Turkic States
Turkish, Kazakh leaders meet ahead of summit in Ankara
The summit will focus on disaster and emergency management, and humanitarian aid. / AA
March 16, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for talks in the capital Ankara.

The meeting came ahead of an extraordinary summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at the presidential complex.

No further information was released about the closed-door meeting.

During the summit, which will focus on disaster and emergency management, and humanitarian aid, the leaders will elaborate on multilateral cooperation and coordination mechanisms in the fight against disasters, and hold consultations on current challenges in the region, according to a statement by the organization.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, is an international organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and union among themselves.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan.

EU state Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.

READ MORE: Türkiye to 'do its part' on Finland's NATO membership bid: Erdogan

Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us