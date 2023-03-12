WORLD
Thousands rally in London to show solidarity with health care workers
Junior doctors in England are set to begin 3-day strike action on Monday, as Health Secretary Barclay urges them to have formal pay talks and call off the industrial action.
Thousands marched in support of health care workers / AA
March 12, 2023

A large crowd in London has demonstrated in solidarity with Britain's health care workers.

The demonstration by SOS NHS (National Health Service) - a coalition of campaign groups and trade unions - demanded on Saturday, the government make fair pay hikes for health care workers in the face of increasing living costs.

Thousands chanted to voice support for health care workers while carrying banners that read: "End the NHS crisis" and "NHS staff deserve fair pay".

Labour party in attendance

Main opposition Labour party MPs attended along with doctors, nurses and representatives from unions.

Junior doctors in England will begin a three-day strike action Monday because of an ongoing dispute concerning a pay hike.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay announced early on Saturday that he urged the junior doctors union, BMA, to have formal pay talks and call off the upcoming industrial action.

"Let’s have a constructive dialogue to make the NHS a better place to work and ensure we deliver the care patients need," he wrote on Twitter.

