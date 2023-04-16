TÜRKİYE
Retaliatory measures taken after Turkish troops wounded in attack by PKK
Turkish Defense Ministry said 4 Turkish soldiers injured in attack carried out by PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria.
The Turkish forces retaliated the attack by immediately hitting the terror targets, the ministry added. / AA Archive
April 16, 2023

Four Turkish soldiers were wounded in artillery and rocket attacks by PKK/YPG terrorists on bases in northern Syria, prompting a counterattack, Ankara has said.

Turkey's Defence ministry said on Sunday that the attacks were carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The terrorists attacked Turkish bases with simultaneous mortar and multiple rocket launchers in the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield zones, a ministry statement said.

The four soldiers were sent to hospital, the ministry said. "Ample response is being given to the terrorists with strong attacks on targets," it added.

The injured soldiers were rushed to the Kilis State Hospital in Türkiye.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "We could never be safe while there is an armed terrorist organisation" in the north of Syria and Iraq.

"Hopefully in the upcoming term we will increasingly continue our efforts in this direction," he added in a speech in the southeastern city of Sanliurfa, referring to elections set for May 14.

35-year-long terror campaign

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

YPG/PKK terrorists hide out in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, where they plan and carry out attacks on both local and nearby settlements in Türkiye.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

READ MORE:Turkish security forces neutralise wanted PKK terrorists

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
