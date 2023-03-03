POLITICS
2 MIN READ
PSG's Hakimi faces investigation in France over rape allegation
Paris Saint-Germain star Achraf Hakimi was questioned by prosecutors about accusations made by a 24-year-old woman and subsequently charged.
PSG's Hakimi faces investigation in France over rape allegation
PSG officials have not commented and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation. / AFP Archive
March 3, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been indicted on rape charges, French prosecutors said.

The prosecutors' office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said on Friday Hakimi was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing rape allegations. He was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision.

The Morocco national team player is prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, a 24-year-old woman who says she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. Hakimi is allowed to leave French territory, prosecutors said.

The Spanish-born Hakimi is a defender who helped Morocco make World Cup history last year by becoming the first African team to reach the tournament's semifinals. He was seen training with PSG on Friday.

Prosecutors opened their preliminary investigation on Monday.

PSG officials have not commented and Hakimi has not publicly responded to the accusation. The player's lawyer has not responded to requests for comment.

Hakimi appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday. He was honoured as part of the player-voted men's all-star team and was greeted by brief, loud applause when introduced.

READ MORE:Younger generations most affected by sexual assaults in France - report

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us