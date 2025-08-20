A telling footage circulating on social media on August 18 showed a group of settlers waving Israeli flags and hammering signposts into the ground in what they declared to be a new settlement near the border town Alonei Habashan.

Children, who outnumbered the adults in the video, clapped, danced and celebrated the founding of what they called the settlement of “Nave Habashan” on Syrian land, currently under Israeli military control.

The group called themselves the “Bashan Pioneers” – invoking a biblical name for the Golan Heights and southern Syria, and announced their intention to remain at the site for an “ extended period of time ”.

Leah Shefer, one of the settlers, told Channel 7 that it was her right “to enter, to establish settlements” that the Israeli military would eventually control in Syria.

“During the time of King David, we lived there,” she claimed, adding that the piece of land was the “inheritance” of her ancestors.

Soldiers, maintaining nine posts in southern Syria since the fall of Assad regime, later removed the settler group, though Shefer said they were “very much in favour of the complete land of Israel.”

“Israel acts like a spoiled brat. Settlers have been given a freehand to provoke Palestinians, Syrians and Jordanians,” Yousef Alhelou, London-based Palestinian filmmaker, tells TRT World.

“We see here the empty spaces of our land that call us to return and settle,” Shefer said. “We call on the Israeli government to remove the enemy from all areas of the Bashan and allow the pioneers to settle in them.”

According to her: “In the end, (Israeli soldiers) told us that we should really get out so we wouldn’t get into trouble, and so we did.”

‘Impunity enables settler activists’

Settler activism has gained momentum since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023. Far-right Israelis are pressing for Palestinians to be expelled from Gaza and the enclave resettled with Jews.

“What is emboldening these settlers is the fact that Israel enjoys impunity. This is a systematic violation of international law,” Alhelou says.

He blames Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, two extreme right-wing ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet, for the growing appeasement of settlers wanting to build “new communities” beyond Israel.