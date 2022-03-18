The Court of Arbitration for Sport has refused to suspend FIFA's ban on Russia from taking part in the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup finals over the offensive in Ukraine.

"The challenged decision remains in force and all Russian teams and clubs continue to be suspended from participation in FIFA competitions," the court said in a statement on Friday.

CAS, the sport's top court, is still to rule on the legal basis of the ban, but a decision is not expected for several weeks at least.

The decision means Russia will not be able to play Poland in World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

The latest ruling follows a similar CAS refusal on Tuesday to freeze UEFA’s ban on Russian national and club teams in European soccer.

Russian athletes have been banned from competing in multiple sports because of the country's operation in Ukraine. Belarusian athletes have also been banned because their country has been an ally of Russia.

Suspension appeal

The Football Union of Russia had appealed against the suspension, hoping to gain permission to allow Russia to face Poland in a World Cup playoff that was due to have been played on March 24.

FIFA however has already granted Poland a bye into the playoff final.

Ukraine is also in the World Cup playoffs, and its scheduled game on Thursday against Scotland was postponed by FIFA until June.

Ukraine or Scotland will advance to face either Wales or Austria — who play in Cardiff next week — with a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar at stake.

Other sporting bodies have faced intense pressure to ban Russian competitors.

The International Olympic Committee has recommended that international federations exclude Russian teams and competitors.

The governing bodies of athletics, ice hockey, rugby, basketball, cycling, alpine skiing and climbing are among those to have banned Russian competitors, while tennis, swimming and judo will allow them to compete without national affiliation.

