Trump uses 'pocket recession' to cut $5B of Congress-approved foreign aid, risking shutdown
US President uses a manoeuvre last seen nearly 50 years ago to block foreign aid, with Democrats warning the move will jeopardise talks aimed at averting government shutdown after September 30.
Trump effectively cuts the budget without going through the legislative branch [File] / AP
August 29, 2025

US President Donald Trump has moved to cut $5 billion of congressionally-approved foreign aid, the White House said, raising the likelihood of a federal shutdown as Democrats oppose the policy.

The cuts target programmes of the Department of State and the United States Agency for International Development, Trump wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives.

The president "will always put AMERICA FIRST," the White House Office of Management and Budget said on Friday, releasing a copy of the letter on social media.

Trump has effectively dismantled USAID, the chief US foreign aid agency, since taking office.

Founded in 1961 as John F. Kennedy sought to leverage aid to win over the developing world in the Cold War, USAID has been incorporated into the State Department after Secretary of State Marco Rubio slashed 85 percent of its programming.

Rubio welcomed Trump's move as part of "rooting out fraud, waste, and abuse from the US government, saving American workers billions of dollars."

Chuck Schumer, who leads the Democratic minority in the US Senate, described Trump's little-known legislative tactic, technically known as a pocket rescission, as illegal.

"It's clear neither Trump nor Congressional Republicans have any plan to avoid a painful and entirely unnecessary shutdown," he said.

Some moderate Republican also expressed their opposition to Trump's effort to stop spending already approved by lawmakers.

Democrats warn of shutdown

Trump, after taking office for the second time in January, launched a sweeping campaign to downsize or dismantle swaths of the US government.

Republicans control both chambers of Congress, but need Democrat support in the Senate to pass new spending laws.

Trump, who is pushing to extend presidential powers, aims to claw back the spending late in the fiscal year so that Congress may not have time to vote before the funding expires next month.

Democrats have warned that any attempt to reverse funding already approved by Congress would doom negotiations to avoid budgetary paralysis, the so-called shutdown, after September 30.

The United States last averted shutdown, with hours to spare, in March.

Shutdowns are rare but disruptive and costly, as everyday functions like food inspections halt, and parks, monuments and federal buildings shut up shop.

Up to 900,000 federal employees can be furloughed, while another million deemed essential — from air traffic controllers to police — work but forego pay until normal service resumes.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
