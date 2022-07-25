POLITICS
Nigeria's Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold after breaking record
Amusan becomes first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold hours after obliterating world record by running 12.12 in the semi-final.
While most athletes aim to conserve their energy in the semi-final, the 25-year-old Amusan held nothing back at Hayward field, a day after she set the African record in the opening heats. / Reuters
July 25, 2022

Nigerian Tobi Amusan has won 100 metres hurdles gold at the World Championships in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit.

Amusan broke the world record earlier on Sunday by running 12.12 in the semi-final at Hayward Field.

Jamaican Britany Anderson took silver and Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished with bronze.

The final was without 2019 champion Nia Ali and medal contender Alaysha Johnson, both of the United States, after they hit hurdles and crashed out in the opening round.

Semi-final record 

Earlier on Sunday, Amusan broken the women's 100 metres hurdles world record in a stunning semi-final effort.

The record time of 12.12 seconds broke Kendra Harrison's mark of 12.20, as the American finished second in the heat.

While most athletes aim to conserve their energy in the semi-final, the 25-year-old Amusan held nothing back at Hayward field, a day after she set the African record in the opening heats.

"It is a strong feeling. I wanted to get out and go," she told reporters. "I did what I had to do. Looking forward to the finals."

She shocked the crowd at Eugene in US state of Oregon, putting on the kind of superb performance usually reserved for prime time in the opening race of the Sunday evening schedule.

