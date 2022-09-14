CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Immersive show in New York offers Klimt, Hundertwasser to art lovers
A new art show at an old bank brings the exquisite works of Austrian painter Gustav Klimt in a new medium: light projection. The works of Klimt are accompanied by those of another Austrian artist, Friedensreich Hundertwasser.
The opening press preview of Hall des Lumieres, New York City’s new permanent center for immersive digital art experiences, on September 13, 2022. / AFP
September 14, 2022

Autumn in New York heralds the beginning of many art shows, one of which is a unique experience in a building that used to be a bank. Art lovers can immerse themselves in the artworks of Gustav Klimt projected on walls and floors.

The goal, the exhibition's creators say, is to bring young people and others into a 21st-century museum.

The exhibit, called "Hall des Lumieres," opens Wednesday in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.

It follows similar shows called "Atelier des Lumieres" in Paris and "Infinity des Lumieres" in Dubai.

The shows are the work of a French company called Culturespaces, which is partnering in New York with events company IMG.

Culturespaces boss Bruno Monnier said these digital art shows around the world cater to youths and anybody else who does not go to traditional venues like the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This nine-month show features works by Klimt and another Austrian, Friedensreich Hundertwasser.

Classical and electronic music plays as their works are projected onto every conceivable surface inside the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank, an early 20th-century building in the Beaux-Arts style.

"I do think it’s a fantastic way to introduce people to art and I think they are very complementary to great museums and art galleries of New York and in many cities around the world," said Stephen Flint Wood, Managing Director of IMG.

"You can come here in this atmosphere and be completely immersed and then go to museums and art galleries to see some paintings for yourself," he told AFP.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
