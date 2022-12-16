POLITICS
2 MIN READ
'Contaminated' spinach makes people hallucinate in Sydney
Initial investigations suggest the reactions were caused by the presence of "an accidental contaminant in the food product", Health officials say.
'Contaminated' spinach makes people hallucinate in Sydney
The health authority warned of "severe" possible symptoms associated with consuming the spinach, including delirium, hallucinations, rapid heartbeat and blurred vision. / AP Archive
December 16, 2022

Health authorities in Australia have said nine people in Sydney suffered "toxic reactions" - including hallucinations - from a batch of spinach thought to contain an "accidental contaminant". 

New South Wales Health said on Friday that people from four different households needed medical attention following "possible food-related toxic reactions" caused by tainted Riviera Farms spinach bought at wholesale giant Costco.

Health officials say initial investigations suggest the reactions were caused by the presence of "an accidental contaminant in the food product".

The health authority warned of "severe" possible symptoms associated with consuming the spinach, including delirium or confusion, hallucinations, rapid heartbeat and blurred vision.

Officials say the baby spinach bought at Costco with an expiration date of December 16, "is not safe to consume and people who have it should throw it out".

NSW Poisons Information Centre medical director Dr Darren Roberts was quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald as saying that some patients were still ill more than a day after the onset of symptoms.

"The patients that have been quite unwell have been to the point of marked hallucinations where they are seeing things that aren't there," he said.

"They can’t give a good recount of what happened.

"No one has died, so we're very happy with that and we hope it remains that way, but these people are quite sick."

READ MORE:Hallucination outbreak hits Peruvian school

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us