India's garment industry is reeling after US President Donald Trump slapped steep tariffs on Indian apparel exports, prompting panic among US buyers and a scramble among manufacturers to shift production abroad.

Pearl Global, which supplies major US brands including Gap and Kohl's, said it has been flooded with urgent calls from clients asking it to either absorb the cost of new tariffs or move production to other countries.

"All the customers are already calling me. They want us to shift from India to the other countries," Managing Director Pallab Banerjee told Reuters news agency.

Pearl operates factories in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and Guatemala.

India now faces a 50 percent US tariff on garment exports — 25 percent imposed last Thursday and another 25 percent set to take effect on August 28 — a move the Indian government has called "extremely unfortunate."

By contrast, competing garment hubs like Bangladesh and Vietnam face a 20 percent tariff, and China 30 percent.

The tariff escalation — which partly targets India for its continued purchase of Russian oil — marks a sharp reversal from earlier expectations that India would benefit from shifting US supply chains.

Now, some American clients are putting orders on hold, and others are demanding a move to countries with lower tariffs.

'The industry is in the doldrums'

RichaCo Exports has shipped $111 million of garments to the US this year, with clients such as J. Crew Group, customs data shows.

All were made in its more than two dozen factories across India.

Around 95 percent of its annual Indian revenues come from the United States, said general manager Dinesh Raheja.