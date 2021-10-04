POLITICS
Tom Brady is the new NFL all-time leading passer
Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady now has 80,359 yards compared to Drew Brees' 80,358.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady blows a kiss to fans after a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 3, 2021. / Reuters
October 4, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time passer in his homecoming game against the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards after completing a 28-yard throw to Tampa teammate Mike Evans with six minutes remaining in the first quarter to pass Drew Brees by one yard.

Brady entered the contest with 80,291 yards, needing 68 to pass Brees. He now has 80,359 compared to Brees' 80,358.

Brady, who is in his second season with the Buccaneers after spending 20 years with New England, is making his first return to New England since leaving in 2020.

Brees was in Foxborough and on the sidelines when Brady broke his mark.

Brees played 20 seasons in the NFL, retiring in March. He won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in the 2009.

