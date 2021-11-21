POLITICS
Turkey's Toprak Razgatlioglu wins 2021 Superbike World Championship
Turkish sportsman Razgatlioglu makes history as the first Turkish rider to win the Superbike World Championship.
The Turkish rider had gained the pole position when he came first in Saturday's race. / AA
November 21, 2021

Turkish rider Toprak Razgatlioglu has won the top spot in the 2021 Superbike World Championship title in Indonesia.

Razgatlioglu started the race in the pole position on Sunday. The leading role changed hands during the fierce race but he eventually finished second and grabbed the world title ahead of the final race of the season.

The young sportsman, who races for Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, became the first Turkish athlete to win the Superbike World Championship title.

After the race, the Turkish rider put on a show on his bike to celebrate his victory, and took his place on the podium with the Turkish flag.

Jonathan Rea, the British racer of the Kawasaki team, came in first in Indonesia, British Ducati rider Scott Redding in third after Razgatlioglu.

Razgatlioglu secured his title as world champion in the first round after he led with 551 points.

