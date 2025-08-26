The United States has begun imposing a punitive 50 percent tariff on all Indian-origin goods, ramping up pressure on the Asian nation over its growing energy and defence ties with Russia, a country that US President says could face "economic war" if it doesn't make peace with Ukraine.

From Wednesday, Indian exports have been subjected to substantial US duties — among the highest imposed by Washington. This follows President Donald Trump's announcement of additional tariffs earlier in August, which he stated was in response to New Delhi's increased procurement of Russian oil and defence equipment.

The new duties apply to goods entering the US for consumption or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption from 12:01 am EDT on Wednesday or 9:31 pm IST, according to the Homeland Security notice.

The notification said exceptions would include in-transit shipments with proper certification, humanitarian aid, and items covered under reciprocal trade programmes.

The notification reiterated that the action was in response to India's indirect support of Russia's military incursion into Ukraine.

"The government has no hope for any immediate relief or delay in US tariffs," said a Commerce Ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Private sector analysts' warning

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed not to compromise the interests of the country's farmers even if there is a heavy price to pay.

Modi is also taking steps to improve ties with China with his first visit in seven years planned for the end of the month.

Exporter groups estimate hikes could affect nearly 55 percent of India's $87 billion in merchandise exports to the US, while benefiting competitors such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and China.

"The US customers have already stopped new orders. With these additional tariffs, the exports could come down by 20-30 percent from September onward," said Pankaj Chadha, president, Engineering Exports Promotion Council.

Chadha added that the government has promised financial aid including increased subsidies on bank loans and support for diversification in the event of financial losses.

"However, the exporters see limited scope for diversifying to other markets or selling in the domestic market," he said.

Private sector analysts warn that a sustained 50 percent tariff could weigh on India's economy and corporate profits — prompting the steepest earnings downgrades in Asia — even if proposed domestic tax cuts partly cushion the blow.

Capital Economics said last week that if full US tariffs come into force, the hit to India's economic growth would be 0.8 percentage points both this year and next.

Bankrolling Russia's war?

Trump and his aides have accused India of bankrolling Russia's war in Ukraine.

A new tariff could hike rates on some Indian goods to 50 percent, potentially halting nearly $87 billion in US imports from India.