Football great Pele released from Brazilian hospital
Pele was diagnosed with a colon tumour in September and has been receiving treatment since.
Pele will go on to receive treatment for a colon tumour. / AP Archive
December 25, 2021

Brazilian football legend Pele has been released from a Sao Paulo hospital to spend Christmas with his family.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele) was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday," the Brazilian hospital said in a statement.

It added that the 81-year-old "remains stable" and will go on to receive treatment for a colon tumour that was initiated in September.

Pele was previously hospitalised on December 8.

"The smiling photo is not for nothing. As I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family. I'm coming back home. Thanks for all the kind messages," the former Brazil star said on Instagram.

Legendary football player Pele helped Brazil win the FIFA World Cup three times in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

He still has the most World Cup wins as a player.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
