Global Sumud Flotilla reported a second suspected drone attack on one of its vessels as the aid convoy prepares to depart Tunisia for besieged Gaza.

"Another boat has been hit in a suspected drone attack. No injuries reported. Updates to follow soon," the flotilla announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

Activist Leila Hegazy described the attack on the vessel Alma during her shift change.

"This is drone strike number two on one of the boats."

"We hope this is not a nightly occurrence, because they are playing lots of games," Hegazy said.

Another activist witnessed the attack firsthand, stating they saw the drone "literally right above, maybe 20 feet" before it caused a fire.

"We sounded the alarm. We yelled. We had the hoses ready, and it was out within two minutes," they said.

On a livestream, one activist said there was no significant structural damage after an initial examination, and everyone in the boat was safe.

"Two nights in a row. It's not a coincidence. It's not an accident. This is a threat to the mission, and it's a serious threat that we're taking very seriously," she said.

'Intimidation tactic'