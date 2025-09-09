WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump says Netanyahu alone decided on Israeli attack on Qatar
US president says envoy warned Doha "too late" as Qatar condemns bombing as violation of sovereignty.
September 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Israel’s attack on Qatar was ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not Washington.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack," he added.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry denied White House claims that it had advance notice, saying a US message arrived only as explosions were underway.

Doha condemned the attack as a "blatant violation of international law" and a threat to its sovereignty and security.

Trump said he spoke to Netanyahu after the attack, and the Israeli leader told him he wanted to "make peace."

Trump also called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, assuring him that such an incident would not be repeated.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals," Trump wrote, echoing earlier remarks by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump said he instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalise a Defence Cooperation Agreement with Qatar, signalling Washington’s intent to strengthen ties despite the incident.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
