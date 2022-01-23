CULTURE
‘Spider-Man’ becomes sixth highest grossing film of all time globally
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office and returned to the number one slot in North America.
Globally, it's now grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both “Jurassic World" and “The Lion King.” / AFP Archive
January 23, 2022

After spending one weekend in second place, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has proved it still had some fight left. 

Sony's superhero juggernaut swung back to first place in its sixth weekend in theatres and became the sixth highest grossing film of all time, globally on Sunday.

The film topped the North American charts with $14.1 million, according to studio estimates. 

Globally, it's now grossed nearly $1.7 billion, passing the total earnings of both “Jurassic World" and “The Lion King.” 

And in North America its $721 million make it the fourth biggest release ever.

Peter Parker also stole first place back from “Scream," which fell about 59 percent — a typical drop for a horror— in its second weekend with an estimated $12.4 million in ticket sales. 

The Paramount release has grossed $51.3 million so far.

Universal and Illumination's “Sing 2" landed in third place in its fifth weekend, with $5.7 million. The animated title has earned $241.2 million worldwide.

Smashing global records

The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's neighbourhood web-slinger, opened in December and has generated $970.1 million internationally.

Outside of the United States, Spidey's latest adventure has done especially well in the UK — Holland's birthplace — amassing $116 million to date. 

Other top-earning territories include Mexico with $73.4 million,  South Korea with $60.6 million and France with $59.9 million. 

It's notable that "No Way Home" has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world's biggest moviegoing market.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
