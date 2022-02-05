Queen Elizabeth II in a message to the nation said she wanted Camilla, the wife of her heir Prince Charles, to ultimately be known as Queen Consort.

The 95-year-old monarch said it was her "sincere wish" that when Charles becomes king, "Camilla will be known as Queen Consort," in a major statement on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

It had been expected that Camilla would be known as Princess Consort.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my since wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the statement said.

The status of Queen Consort is when someone is married into the royal family. Her power is related to her husband or her children who ascend to the throne.

Camilla Parker Bowles

The message ties up a loose end that has hung over the House of Windsor since Charles’ divorce from the popular Princess Diana.

It took years for many in Britain to forgive Charles, the man whose admitted infidelity brought such pain to “the people’s princess” before she died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

But the public mood softened after Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005 and she became the Duchess of Cornwall.

Although Camilla played a significant role in the breakup of Charles’ first marriage, her down-to-Earth style and sense of humour eventually won over many Britons. Her warmth softened Charles’ hard edges and made him appear more approachable, if not happier, as he cut ribbons, unveiled plaques and waited for his chance to reign.

At the time of their marriage, royal aides had suggested that Camilla did not want to be called queen and "intended” to be known instead as Princess Consort — a first in British history.

But the careful use of the word ‘’intend’’ led to the possibility of change later on.

The move is seen as an effort to safeguard a smooth transition to the future as the queen navigates the twilight of her reign.

"This is the most extraordinary message. The queen is ensuring the transition, when it comes, to her son as king is as seamless and trouble-free as possible," former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt told the Press Association. She’s future-proofing an institution she’s served for 70 years.