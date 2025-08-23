President Nicolas Maduro has hit out at the US deployment of three warships off the coast of Venezuela as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking, calling the operation an "illegal" attempt at government change.

"What they're threatening to do against Venezuela — government change, a military terrorist attack — is immoral, criminal and illegal," Maduro told lawmakers on Friday.

"This is a matter of peace, of international law, for Latin America and the Caribbean. Anyone who commits an act of aggression against a country in Latin America is attacking all countries," he said.

President Donald Trump's administration has stepped up the pressure on Maduro, doubling its bounty to $50 million earlier this month on drug charges against the leftist strongman.

Earlier this week, a US source confirmed to the AFP news agency that three Aegis-class guided missile destroyers were heading to international waters off the South American country.

US media reported that 4,000 Marines could also be deployed.