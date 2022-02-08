CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Neil Young targets Spotify CEO amid uproar over Covid misinformation
Young's criticism come a day after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told his staff that while he condemned the slurs used by Joe Rogan, the company would not be silencing him.
Neil Young targets Spotify CEO amid uproar over Covid misinformation
The rock star pulled his content from the streaming platform last month after objecting to his music being played on the same platform as Rogan's podcast. / AP
February 8, 2022

Singer-songwriter Neil Young has asked employees of Spotify Technology SA to quit their jobs while urging people to withdraw their money from big American banks, in protests over coronavirus misinformation and climate crisis.

Young, in a statement on his website, criticised the music streaming platform's chief executive officer, Daniel Ek, saying he was the main problem, in the wake of criticism of US podcaster Joe Rogan, who has courted controversy with his views on Covid-19 vaccines and his use of racial slurs.

Spotify hosts the top-rated podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"In our communication age, misinformation is the problem. Ditch the misinformers," Young said in the statement.

The rock star pulled his content from the streaming platform last month after objecting to his music being played on the same platform as Rogan's podcast, over what Young said was misleading information on vaccines.

Several prominent figures including singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, guitarist Nils Lofgren and best-selling US professor and author Brene Brown followed suit.

'Content advisory'

Rogan has apologised for both the racial slurs and the controversy over Covid vaccines.

Young's comments come a day after Ek told his staff that while he condemned the slurs used by Rogan, the company would not be silencing him.

Addressing employees of the music platform, Young said: "I say Daniel Ek is your big problem - not Joe Rogan. Get out of that place before it eats up your soul."

Young also urged fellow musicians and artists to take their output elsewhere.

The platform saw more than $2 billion wiped off its market value last week amid the uproar over Covid misinformation.

The company has said it would add a "content advisory" to any episode that includes discussion of the coronavirus.

Young also urged people to move their money out of multinational banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc , Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co , calling them "damage causers" for their funding of fossil fuels.

READ MORE:Spotify removes Neil Young's music after rocker's Joe Rogan ultimatum

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us