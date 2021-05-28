CULTURE
3 MIN READ
London's Bow Street Police Station opens as a museum
The museum is located in the Covent Garden area, inside premises that used to house a police station and a magistrates' court where defendants ranging from writer Oscar Wilde to suffragettes Emmeline and Christabel Pankhurst once appeared.
London's Bow Street Police Station opens as a museum
Jen Kavanagh, museum curator, poses for a photograph with a cell door at the Bow Street Police Museum before it opens to the public tomorrow in London, Britain, on May 27, 2021 / Reuters
May 28, 2021

A disused London police station has opened up its old detention cells to visitors as it reinvents itself as a museum, the latest addition to the British capital's varied cultural offerings.

Bow Street Police Museum is located in the Covent Garden area, inside premises that used to house a police station and a magistrates' court where defendants ranging from writer Oscar Wilde to suffragettes Emmeline and Christabel Pankhurst once appeared.

It tells the story of the Bow Street Runners, often called London's first professional police force, which was formed in 1749 and later merged with the Metropolitan Police.

'Showcasing within the four walls'

A long history of crimes and investigations is also explored.

"This building originally opened in 1881 as a police station and also as a magistrates' court," museum curator Jen Kavanagh told Reuters, adding there was a court on the street from 1740.

"We really wanted to ensure that an important piece of London history and such an iconic building was brought back to life and it gave us an opportunity to really showcase what was taking place within these four walls."

Bow Street police station closed in 1992.

The magistrates court, where past defendants also included notorious criminal brothers the Kray twins and Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, shut in 2006.

Visitors can view the former station's ground floor cells and offices. On show are old uniforms, handcuffs and the original dock from court number two.

The building has been restored with the floors above the former police station now a hotel.

READ MORE: 'The Great Gatsby' reopens in London West End amid strict virus measures

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us