World basketball head steps down pending sexual abuse inquiry
The New York Times has published allegations implicating around 12 coaches and officials in sexual abuse that involved around 100 women players. However, FIBA chief Hamane Niang was not directly implicated in the scandal.
FIBA President Hamane Niang steps down amid sexual abuse investigation. / AP
June 14, 2021

The president of basketball’s world governing body has stepped aside during its investigation into alleged systemic sexual abuse of women players at his home federation.

Hamane Niang “strongly denies the allegations” that he ignored abuse by coaches and officials in Mali when he led the national federation there from 1999 to 2007, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) said on Monday in a statement.

Three men — coach Amadou Bamba, coach Oumar Sissoko and official Hario Maiga — have been suspended from all FIBA activities during an investigation ordered by the Switzerland-based governing body.

Niang “offered his full collaboration” to the investigation, said FIBA, which has told officials in Mali also to cooperate.

“FIBA has zero tolerance for all forms of harassment and abuse and extends its heartfelt compassion for victims of such conduct,” it said.

The investigation will be done by FIBA’s integrity officer Richard McLaren, the Canadian law professor who detailed the Russian state-backed doping scandal.

“(McLaren) has confirmed that the report is expected to be delivered soon after the Olympic Games,” FIBA said.

The Tokyo Olympics opening July 23 was to be a highlight of Niang’s four years as FIBA president, which began in 2019.

READ MORE:Over 10,000 Tokyo Olympic volunteers quit ahead of Games

FIBA has an elected presidency that is a figurehead compared to the executive role at other sports governing bodies. It rotates among continents which each get a four-year turn.

The 69-year-old Niang is not directly implicated in the sexual abuse allegations which the New York Times said took place from 1999 to 2011.

Niang was appointed a sports and culture minister in Mali’s government from 2007-11 after his basketball presidency in the country, according to his biography on FIBA’s website.

During Niang’s absence, FIBA said, his duties will be taken by first vice-president Sheikh Saud Ali Al-Thani of Qatar.

SOURCE:AFP
