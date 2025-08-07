US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet for a summit as early as next week, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The meeting would be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, and comes as Trump seeks to broker an end to Russia's military assault on Ukraine.

"At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement has been reached in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies.

"We are now starting to work out the details together with our American colleagues," Ushakov added. "Next week has been set as a target date."