Kremlin hints at Trump-Putin meeting in 'coming days'
The development comes a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian leadership in Moscow.
Trump has voiced increasing frustration with Putin in recent weeks over the Ukraine war. / Reuters
15 hours ago

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could meet for a summit as early as next week, the Kremlin said Thursday.

The meeting would be the first between a sitting US and Russian president since Joe Biden met Putin in Geneva in June 2021, and comes as Trump seeks to broker an end to Russia's military assault on Ukraine.

"At the suggestion of the American side, an agreement has been reached in principle to hold a bilateral summit in the coming days," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agencies.

"We are now starting to work out the details together with our American colleagues," Ushakov added. "Next week has been set as a target date."

Ushakov also said that the venue for the meeting "has been agreed upon in principle" but did not elaborate on where it would be held.

The announcement comes a day after US envoy Steve Witkoff met Putin in Moscow.

Witkoff proposed a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but Russia did not respond to that proposal, Ushakov said. "The Russian side left this option completely without comment," he added.

