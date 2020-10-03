The makers of the new James Bond movie say it will not be released until April 2021.

"No Time to Die", the 25th instalment of the fictional British spy saga, sees Bond drawn out of retirement in Jamaica by his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter.

It is expected to be actor Daniel Craig's last outing as 007, after starring in four previous films.

The film from director Cary Joji Fukunaga stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

The movie had been initially set for a London premiere on March 31, 2020, before a rollout worldwide in April.

As the coronavirus pandemic took hold in March, MGM, Universal and Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced they were delaying the release until November 12, with a US launch on November 25.

Then on Friday, they said the film would be delayed further until April 2 "in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience."

"We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year," they said.

Ticket sales for Warner Bros.’ “Tenet”, the first blockbuster to open in theatres worldwide after months of coronavirus-related closures, have not been as strong as hoped for in the U.S.

The Walt Disney Company last week delayed the planned 2020 releases of a handful of major movies until 2021.

They include Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Universal Pictures is delaying “Candyman” to next year.

Some major releases are still planned for 2020. They include “Wonder Woman 1984”, which was pushed back to Christmas after multiple delays, and Kenneth Branagh’s mystery “Death on the Nile”, now set for December 18.