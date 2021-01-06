CULTURE
Dr. Dre says he’s ‘doing great’ after getting treatment for aneurysm
The legendary producer said he was getting excellent care amid media reports that his condition is stable and lucid after treatment for an aneurysm.
Rapper/producer Dr. Dre attends Ice Cube's Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood, California, June 12, 2017 / AFP
January 6, 2021

Rapper and legendary producer Dr. Dre has posted that he was "doing great" after being hospitalised with a possible brain aneurysm. 

"I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," the music mogul posted on Instagram as reports swirled over his condition. 

"I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" Dre said, thanking his well-wishers. 

Celebrity news website TMZ said Dre suffered the aneurysm, a bulge in a weakened blood vessel, on Monday and was taken by ambulance to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. 

TMZ said doctors were carrying out tests on the 55-year-old music mogul, who was stable and lucid.

The 55-year-old rapper born Andre Young is among hip hop's most influential figures, having risen to commercial fame with the groundbreaking gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A. before crafting the quintessentially West Coast G-Funk sound. 

The master behind the careers of greats including Snoop Dogg and Eminem became a self-proclaimed billionaire after co-founding Beats Electronics, an audio products company purchased by Apple in 2014. 

News of Dre's hospitalisation triggered an outpouring of concern on social media including from fellow rappers, with N.W.A. co-founder Ice Cube, tweeting: "Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre." 

"GET WELL DR DRE WE NEED U CUZ," wrote Snoop Dogg on Instagram. 

His trip to the hospital comes amid a high-profile divorce proceedings with his longtime partner Nicole Young. 

LL Cool J, a rapper who came up in the same era as Dre, tweeted that the music magnate was "recovering nicely."  

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
