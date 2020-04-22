CULTURE
The service is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States, the company said earlier.
The logo for HBO,Home Box Office, the American premium cable television network, owned by Time Warner, is pictured during the HBO presentation at the Cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California August 1, 2012. / Reuters
April 22, 2020

AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia said on Tuesday it's streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like "Love Life", "Legendary" and new episodes of the popular "Looney Tunes Cartoons".

The service is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States, the company said earlier.

HBO Max is set to compete with Walt Disney Co's Disney+, which crossed 50 million paid users globally earlier this month.

Rival Netflix Inc is set to report its first- quarter earnings later on Tuesday after market close.

Popular sitcoms like "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory" will be available on launch, alongside HBO originals like "Westworld", "Big Little Lies" and "Game of Thrones".

