AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia said on Tuesday it's streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like "Love Life", "Legendary" and new episodes of the popular "Looney Tunes Cartoons".

The service is expected to reach 75 million to 90 million global subscribers by 2025, with about 50 million of these coming from the United States, the company said earlier.

HBO Max is set to compete with Walt Disney Co's Disney+, which crossed 50 million paid users globally earlier this month.

Rival Netflix Inc is set to report its first- quarter earnings later on Tuesday after market close.

Popular sitcoms like "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory" will be available on launch, alongside HBO originals like "Westworld", "Big Little Lies" and "Game of Thrones".