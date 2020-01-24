POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Wozniacki tennis career over with defeat at Australian Open
The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.
Wozniacki tennis career over with defeat at Australian Open
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki waves to the crowd after her defeat against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur their women's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2020. / AFP
January 24, 2020

Caroline Wozniacki's glittering tennis career ended in tears at the Australian Open on Friday when she was dumped out by lower-ranked Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

The Danish former world number one, who announced in December that this would be her final tournament, lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round.

The unseeded 29-year-old brings the curtain down on a career that saw her win 30 WTA titles, with her sole Grand Slam triumph coming in 2018 at Melbourne Park.

"Only fitting that my last match was a three-setter, a grinder and I finished my career with a forehand error," said Wozniacki, as she choked back tears.

"Guess this is just how it was meant to be.

"I've had unbelievable experiences on the court, amazing fans and support I've had my from family, especially my Dad who has coached me all these years.

"I usually don't cry. I have special memories that I will cherish, it's been a great ride.

"But I am ready for the next chapter, ready for what's to come."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us