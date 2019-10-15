CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam
A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation.
Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam
Actress Felicity Huffman leaves the federal courthouse with her husband William H. Macy after being sentenced in connection with a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, US, in this file photo from September 13, 2019. / Reuters
October 15, 2019

"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman reported on Tuesday (15 OCT. 2019) to a US prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in a college admissions scandal, a representative said.

A brief statement Tuesday from Huffman's publicist, the TASC Group, said that she "is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions." A spokesman for the agency refused to be named.A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation.The Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin is a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay Area.Huffman was one of 51 people charged in the scandal, which exposed the lengths to which parents will go to get their children into elite schools and reinforced suspicions that the college admissions process is slanted toward the rich.Huffman pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers.The amount Huffman paid is relatively low compared with other alleged bribes in the scheme. Some parents were accused of paying up to $500,000.The scandal was the biggest college admissions case ever prosecuted by the Justice Department.Prosecutors said parents schemed to manipulate test scores and bribed coaches to get their children into schools by having them labeled as recruited athletes for sports they didn't play.The correctional facility did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us