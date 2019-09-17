CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'SNL' fires comedian over racist Chinese slur
Videos of Gillis using the derogatory term and making homophobic comments triggered a rapid backlash and were widely shared following the announcement that he had been signed as a new cast member.
'SNL' fires comedian over racist Chinese slur
'SNL' fires comedian over racist Chinese slur
September 17, 2019

"Saturday Night Live" has fired comedian Shane Gillis for making racist jokes about Chinese people, the US late night comedy show said Monday, just four days after he was unveiled as a new cast member.

Videos of Gillis using the derogatory term "chi-ks" and making homophobic comments triggered a rapid backlash and were widely shared following Thursday's announcement that he had been signed as a new cast member.

The language used by Gillis was "offensive, hurtful and unacceptable," a spokesperson for producer Lorne Michaels said in a statement sent to AFP.

"We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days," it said, adding: "We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Gillis said he understood the decision, writing in a statement on Twitter that he "would be too much of a distraction" on the NBC show due to the controversy.

"I'm a comedian who was funny enough to get SNL. That can't be taken away," he said.

The offensive comments were made during the recording of "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast."

The videos have been removed from the podcast's YouTube channel, but continue to circulate on social media.

One clip had been viewed more than 4 million times Monday.

In the conversation, Gillis and co-host Matt McCusker discuss the origins of the Chinatown neighbourhood.

Gillis repeatedly mispronounces noodles as "nooders" and performs a mocking imitation of a Chinese waitress unable to understand his order.

In another, Gillis describes two prominent comedians as "fa--ot comics."

Gillis, seen as a rising star on the US stand-up comedy circuit, said in an earlier statement that he was "happy to apologise to anyone who's actually offended" but that he was a "comedian who pushes boundaries."

The clips provoked fury on social media, with many noting that Gillis had been hired at the same time as Bowen Yang, the show's first full-time Asian American cast member.

Yang is of Chinese heritage and gay.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us