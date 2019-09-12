CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Leonardo da Vinci's mechanical lion goes on display in Paris
Leonardo da Vinci's mechanical lion goes on display in Paris
Leonardo da Vinci's famous mechanical lion, was designed to amuse French king Francois I. / Reuters
September 12, 2019

Leonardo da Vinci's famous mechanical lion on Wednesday went on display in Paris for a month, in a tribute to the Renaissance master 500 years after his death.

The lion, which is two metres (six feet, seven inches) high and three metres long and made of wood with a metal mechanism, is a reconstruction based on a rudimentary sketch left by da Vinci.

The original automaton, long since lost, was designed by da Vinci on a commission from Pope Leo X to amuse French king Francois I.

Da Vinci, who died in May 1519, had a legendary obsession with the flight of birds and how understanding the mechanism could lead to the creation of a human flying machine.

The lion is on display at the Italian Cultural Institue in Paris.

SOURCE:AFP
