POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Finland tops world's happiest countries list ... again :)
The UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s 2019 World Happiness Report ranks 156 countries according to things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.
Finland tops world's happiest countries list ... again :)
FILE: Girls wearing flower garlands celebrate the summer solstice during the Seurasaari open-air museum's Midsummer Eve festival in Helsinki, Finland June 22, 2018.
March 21, 2019

Finland topped the ranking of the world’s happiest countries for the second year in a row, with the Nordic countries taking the leading spots, an annual survey issued on Wednesday showed.

South Sudan came last in the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s 2019 World Happiness Report.

It ranked 156 countries according to things such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, social freedom, generosity and absence of corruption.

Taking the harsh, dark winters in their stride, Finns’ happiness is boosted by access to nature, safety, affordable childcare, free education and heavily subsidised healthcare.

The top 10 was again dominated by the Nordics, with Denmark, Norway and Iceland taking the other leading spots followed by Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and Austria. The United States dropped one place to 19th.

“This year’s report provides sobering evidence of how addictions are causing considerable unhappiness and depression in the US,” the network’s director Jeffrey Sachs said in a statement, adding that they were referring to addictions in many forms from substance abuse to gambling and digital media.

Among the 20 top gainers since the 2005-2008 average ranking were 10 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, five in sub-Saharan Africa and three in Latin America, while the five that fell the most were Yemen, India, Syria, Botswana and Venezuela.

Benin saw the largest gain over that period, rising 50 places in the rankings.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Columbia University punishes dozens of students over pro-Palestine protests
Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Anti-Zelenskyy protests break out in Kiev after crackdown on anti-graft agencies
Türkiye, Vietnam sign defence cooperation deal
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Syrian probe: Over 1,400 killed in coastal clashes during March unrest
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us