Keith Flint, singer of electronic band The Prodigy, dies at 49
British musician known for hits such as "Firestarter" and "Breathe" was found dead at his Essex home, police say.
British singer Keith Flint of techno group "The Prodigy" performs during the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight, June 9, 2006. / Reuters Archive
March 4, 2019

Keith Flint, the singer of renowned English electronic music band The Prodigy, has died, police and local media said.

The singer, 49, was found dead at his Essex home on Monday, the British police said.

Police were called to an address in Essex, eastern England, shortly after 8:10 am local time on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesman said.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner." 

Flint found fame with The Prodigy when their widely known singles "Firestarter" and "Breathe" topped the music charts after their release in 1997.

The singer was due to start a US tour in May.

SOURCE:AP
