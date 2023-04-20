A Tunisian investigative judge has ordered that influential leader and former Speaker of Parliament Rached Ghannouchi remain in custody, his party said on its official social media.

The Ennahda party denounced in a statement on Facebook the "unjust imprisonment" of its leader, after Ghannouchi was arrested by police Monday.

On its English-language Twitter account, the party said Ghannouchi has been charged with conspiracy against state security and ordered to be imprisoned pending trial.

Ghannouchi, 81, is the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied.

He served as speaker of Tunisia's parliament until Saied dissolved the body last July and seized most executive powers in the North African country — a move that Ghannouchi and other opponents call a coup.

He has been detained for questioning a number of times in the past, but the circumstances of his latest detention suggested that this time was more serious.

Tunisia's official TAP news agency reported earlier this week that he was detained on a warrant by counterterrorism prosecutors as part of an investigation into recent "provocative" comments.

It did not elaborate.

Other Tunisian media reported that Ghannouchi was to be questioned over a video circulating online in which he purportedly says that the president's perceived efforts to "eradicate" opposition threaten to unleash civil war.

The move comes amid growing social tensions and deepening economic troubles in Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring more than a decade ago.

Türkiye, US condemns government crackdown

Expressing concern over the arrest of Ghannouchi, Türkiye has said a democratic transition process based on a broad consensus involving all segments of society can be "successful" in Tunisia.

"Such dispositions aimed at politicians representing different segments of society will not benefit Tunisia's social peace," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Türkiye will continue to contribute to the peace, prosperity and well-being of friendly and brotherly Tunisia, as it has done so far," it added.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he will speak to authorities in Tunisia to convey his concern over the arrest of the opposition leader.

Meanwhile, the United States also has condemned the arrests of political opponents in Tunisia.

"Respect for freedom of expression and human rights are essential to the US-Tunisia relationship," State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Wednesday, adding that the arrests "represent a troubling escalation by the Tunisian government against perceived opponents."

Since early February, authorities in the North African country have arrested more than 20 political critics and personalities.

The opposition Ennahda party held the most seats in Tunisia's parliament before Saied dissolved the chamber in July 2021.

Ghannouchi was exiled for more than two decades under former president Zine el Abidine Ali, but returned following the country's 2011 revolt to become a dominant figure in Tunisian politics.

In recent months, Ghannouchi made at least 10 court appearances over an array of accusations including corruption, money laundering and helping militants travel to Iraq and Syria.

He emerged each time smiling and flashing the victory sign.

