Azerbaijani, Libyan leaders attend Türkiye's Teknofest
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and head of the Tripoli-based government of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh attend the technology and aviation festival in Istanbul along with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Aliyev says Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together and friends.  / Photo: AA
April 29, 2023

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attended the Teknofest festival in Istanbul along with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and head of the UN-recognised government of Libya Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

Türkiye is the guarantor of peace, stability and safety in our region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, speaking on the occasion.

Speaking at Türkiye's major technology event Teknofest on Saturday, Aliyev stressed that Türkiye became a country that has a say in the world during the last 20 years.

He noted that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together and friends.

Mentioning the country's struggle with Armenia in the Karabakh region last year, he said Türkiye supported Azerbaijan from the beginning to the end of the war.

Congratulating Selcuk Bayraktar, the head of T3 Foundation, the organiser of Teknofest, and chief technology officer of Turkish aviation firm Baykar, Aliyev said Baykar will soon open a centre in Azerbaijan to produce aircraft.

Aliyev also drove Türkiye's indigenous electric car TOGG's T10X model at the event.

'Rooted cooperation'

Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, head of the Tripoli-based government of Libya, said his visit to Teknofest is a result of the rooted cooperation between Türkiye and Libya.

Mentioning the newly launched Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, he congratulated Türkiye on becoming one of the countries with nuclear power plants.

Dbeibeh also said Türkiye takes a firm stance against all challenges.

He also conveyed his thanks to Türkiye and the Turkish aviation firm Baykar for improving Libya's air defence systems.

SOURCE:AA
