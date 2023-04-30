At least 10 people were killed in an armed attack overnight in Guayaquil, Ecuador's main port city and economic hub that is under a state of emergency due to rising drug violence, police said Sunday.

The gruesome attack, which one witness described as a shooting, occurred at a mechanic shop in the city's southwest. Bodies could be seen lying on the sidewalk in pools of blood, as people cried and hugged one another while police cordoned off the area, according to AFP.

Ecuador's attorney general's office said on Twitter that it had opened a "preliminary investigation into the murder of 10 people, following an armed attack on Saturday night. ... Two other people are wounded."

Police also confirmed the death toll in Guayaquil, which has become one of the country's increasingly bloody centres of a turf war between rival drug-trafficking gangs.

A rifle and 9-millimeter caliber guns were found at the scene, the Ecuadorean Prosecutor's Office posted on its Twitter account.

The port city's position on the Pacific coast makes it a strategic launch point for shipments of drugs to the United States and Europe.

The killing is the latest in a recent surge of violence, including gang- and cartel-related murders and multiple prison riots and massacres, as authorities crack down on gangs and seize drugs.

One witness to the latest attack, who asked not to be identified, told AFP that "there was a shooting" at a location where several people had been drinking when a group of assailants "on motorcycles came and ended the lives of those who were here."

Police had yet to report any arrests.

Since April 1, Guayaquil has been under a state of emergency, which allows the military to mobilise on the streets and implement curfews.

The Ecuadorean government declared a state of emergency in early April in Guayaquil and surrounding areas in an effort to curb surging violence in the Pacific port city. The measure includes a curfew from 1 am until 5 am.

The South American country recently authorised civilians to carry and use guns for personal defence amid an increase in crime that the government has blamed on drug trafficking gangs.