POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Singaporean PM rejects sister's accusation of abuse of power
Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong rejects his sister's accusation that he abused power by using anniversary of father's death for political ends
Singaporean PM rejects sister's accusation of abuse of power
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivers remarks to reporters after a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama alongside the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia November 22, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2016

Signapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has denied accusations by his sister, Dr. Lee Wee Ling, that he has abused his power by using the one-year anniversary of their father Lee Yew's passing in order to create a dynasty.

In a Facebook post on Sunday Dr. Lee Wei Ling said the government was trying take advantage of the first anniversary of the death of Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore's founding father, to "hero worship" him, according to Channel News Asia, a government-owned television news agency.

Channel News Asia reported that Lee Wei Ling had earlier posted on to Facebook copies of correspondence with editors from The Straits Times in which she said that she and her brother "are at odds on a matter of principle" concerning the commemoration of Lee Kuan Yew's death.

She accused her brother of having "no qualms abusing his power to [hold] a commemoration just one year after Lee Kuan Yew died," but the posts were removed on Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Lee wrote an opinion peace for the Times concerning the events of March 23 anniversary which was not published.

"I am deeply saddened by my sister Dr. Lee Wei Ling's claim that I have abused my power to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Mr Lee Kuan Yew's passing in order to establish a dynasty. The accusations are completely untrue," the prime minister said in a Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Lee Hsien Loong insisted that his sister's claims were false and that plans for the commemorations had been discussed by his cabinet until he recommended that "we should leave it to ground-up efforts."

He said the cabinet then reviewed the plans and approved them as they "expressed the sincerely felt sentiments of Singaporeans, which my Cabinet colleagues and I deeply appreciate."

Denying claims that he wished to establish a dynasty, he defined meritocracy as "a fundamental value of our society" and emphasised that he, the long-ruling People's Action Party (PAP) and the public would not tolerate any dynastic ambitions.

Recently, Dr. Lee had posted on Facebook that she would no longer write for the Times' publisher Singapore Press Holdings, arguing that it had restricted her "freedom of speech."

"In fact, that was the reason why I posted the article that LKY would not want to be hero-worshipped," she added.

Lee Hsien Loong's father, the late Lee Kuan Yew, was the first prime minister of Signapore and led the country during three decades of rapid development and economic growth. Recognised as the nation's founding father, he championed policies that made it Southeast Asia's wealthiest and most competitive economy.

He co-founded the PAP in 1954, led the party to a landswide win in 1959 and struggled to bring about Singapore's transformation from an underdeveloped colonial outpost with no natural resources to an Asian Tiger economy.

Nevertheless, his rule also provoked criticism due to his controversial style of governance, including the detention of - and filing of defamation lawsuits against - political opponents and journalists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us