US presidential candidate Donald Trump has accused China of "raping" the US, criticising China's trade policy.

"We can't continue to allow China to rape our country, and that's what we're doing," he told a campaign rally on Sunday.

"We're going to turn it around, and we have the cards, don't forget it," he added. "We have a lot of power with China."

He previously said in a rally in Indiana that China was responsible for "the greatest theft in the history of the world".

He has used for the first time the word "rape" in the context of China and trade. Mr. Trump had previously proposed to build a border with Mexico after referring to Mexicans as "rapists" and drug runners along with many inflammatory comments.

US television network NBC Universal later ended its relationship with Donald Trump over his derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants.

His comments triggered anti-Trump protests and one of them took place during the annual May Day rallies in California.

Mr Trump has repeatedly accused China of manipulating its currency to make its exports more competitive on the global market. This, he says, has badly damaged US businesses and workers.

He promises in his campaign manifesto to "cut a better deal with China that helps American businesses and workers compete".

He initiated four goals that include immediately announcing China "a currency manipulator" and putting "an end to China's illegal export subsidies and lax labour and environmental standards".

There was no immediate response from Beijing regarding Mr. Trump's accusations.

According to US government figures, the annual trade deficit of China was at an all-time high of $365.7bn (£250.1bn) last year. Chinese firms export to the US more than American counterparts, especially after 2003 and the volume of trade has been growing between the two countries every year.

Mr. Trump and others claim that China is purposely keeping its currency yuan at a very low level to export more easily to the US and other countries. This policy makes it complicated for US firms to export their goods to China. That, they voice, has caused a big trade imbalance.

Last week, the US Treasury put China (and others) on a currency watchlist, ensuing pressure on the US government to be more powerful against any currency manipulation by trading partners.

The Treasury said that none of its large trading partners had engaged in currency manipulation in the past year, but indicated it was concerned about growing imbalances with some of those partners, including China.

Mr Trump, the property tycoon, considered himself this week as the party's presumptive nominee far ahead of his nearest contenders, Texas Senator Ted Cruz and John Kasich, the governor of Ohio.

On the Democrats' side, Hillary Clinton is predicted to beat Bernie Sanders to the Democratic nomination and fight for the presidency in November's general election.