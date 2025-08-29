US President Donald Trump has ended Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, CNN reported, citing a copy of a letter.
Former vice presidents typically receive six months of security protection after leaving office.
That period had been extended to one year under President Joe Biden, according to the report.
The letter to Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of her additional security is effective on September 1.
Harris is scheduled to begin a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days.
Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out another presidential bid in 2028.
Political opponents
The decision follows Trump’s broader move to cut federal protection for political opponents and critics.
Earlier this year, he ended security details for former national security adviser John Bolton as well as Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, the children of former president Joe Biden.
The move is expected to spark criticism that Trump is using federal security arrangements as a political tool.
Supporters of Harris say the decision comes at a sensitive moment as she re-enters the public spotlight with her memoir tour.
While the Secret Service routinely reviews protection levels based on threat assessments, the termination of security for high-profile former officials remains rare.
Harris, as the first woman and first Black and South Asian American to serve as vice president, has continued to face intense public attention since leaving office.