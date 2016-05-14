WORLD
World's oldest person aged 116 dies in New York
The world's oldest living person, 116-year-old Susannah Mushatt Jones, dies in New York City.
In this Monday, June 22, 2015 photo, Lois Judge, left, helps her aunt Susannah Mushatt Jones, 115, during breakfast in Jones' room at the Vandalia Avenue Houses, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 14, 2016

The world's oldest living person, 116-year-old Susannah Mushatt Jones, died on Thursday in New York City, a research group said.

Jones' death makes Emma Morano-Martinuzzi, a 116-year-old woman in Italy, the oldest living person, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

Jones, who was born in the southern US state of Alabama in 1899, was the daughter of sharecroppers and granddaughter of slaves.

After graduating from high school, she moved north in 1922 to New Jersey and then to New York, where she worked as a housekeeper and childcare provider, according to Guinness World Records and the Vandalia Senior Centre in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

Jones, who retired in 1965, had said that lots of sleep is the secret to her longevity and that she had never smoked or drank alcohol.

The oldest verified person was Jeanne Calment of France, who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years and 164 days, the research group said.

SOURCE:TRT World
