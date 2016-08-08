POLITICS
Inter Milan part ways with Mancini
Inter ended its contract with Roberto Mancini by mutual agreement following a string of bad results in pre-season friendlies.
Roberto Mancini / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 8, 2016

Inter Milan have parted company with coach Roberto Mancini "by mutual agreement", less than two weeks before the start of the Serie A season, the Italian club said on Monday.

"Inter would like to place on record its thanks to Roberto for the work carried out with the team since joining in November 2014," said a statement on Inter's website.

The decision follows a string of bad results in pre-season friendlies with defeats against Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Tottenham in the last 15 days.

The club, which came fourth in Serie A last season failed to qualify for the Champions League.

They will play their first game of the new league season against Chievo Verona in 13 days' time.

Mancini was rumoured to have been unhappy since Chinese electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd bought a controlling stake in the club in June.

Mancini's contract had been due to expire in June 2017.

The former Manchester City and Galatasaray coach had previously led Inter to three consecutive Serie A titles during his first spell at Inter between 2004 and 2008, but his second stint at the club was less successful.

According to media reports in Italy and the Netherlands, Inter are set to sign former Ajax Amsterdam coach Frank de Boer who resigned from the Dutch side in May, to replace Mancini.

SOURCE:Reuters
