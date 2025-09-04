Officials in the US capital have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for his ongoing "illegal" deployment of National Guard troops to the city.

Trump "has run roughshod over a fundamental tenet of American democracy — that the military should not be involved in domestic law enforcement," Washington, DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb wrote in the lawsuit on Thursday.

The suit comes two days after a federal judge in the state of California ruled that Trump's deployment of the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles to quell protests there was illegal.

District Court Judge Charles Breyer issued an injunction Tuesday blocking the military from being used for policing but did not require the troops to be withdrawn from California. He found that the president violated a long-standing law known as the Posse Comitatus Act. The 1878 law generally bars the military from being used for civilian law enforcement.

Schwalb pointed specifically to that law in his suit, and said Trump's actions "flout the Posse Comitatus Act," as well as another law that prohibits the use of military forces to carry out policing absent extreme circumstances.

'Illegal federal overreach'