POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Mother Teresa to be declared a Saint
Mother Teresa, a woman who impacted countless lives, is to be recognised as a Saint by the Catholic Church tomorrow. The canonisation process completed just 19 years after her death, but not without some controversy.
Mother Teresa to be declared a Saint
Mother Teresa still manages to produce hope and awe for millions. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2016

Hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in front of St Peters Bastillica in Rome, Italy tomorrow for the canonisation service of Mother Teresa of Calcutta,19 years after her death.

The ceremony will be the culmination of a process - sometimes called "the saint-making machine" - that is long, complex, expensive, opaque and often contentious.

The Missionaries of Charity, founded by Mother Teresa, gained her the Nobel Peace Prize.

It was here she selflessly cared for the dying, homeless and orphans gathered from the teeming streets of eastern India.

The Catholic Church posthumously confers sainthood on people considered so holy during their lives that they are now believed to be with God and can intercede with him to perform miracles.

Such is the status of the nun acclaimed for her work in the slums of the Indian city now known as Kolkata.

The Church spent many years investigating reported miracles attributed to the late Mother Teresa.

The first concerned an Indian woman, Monica Bersa, whose stomach tumor is said to have disappeared after she and others prayed to the nun in 1998, a year after Mother Teresa died.

The second miracle involved Brazilian Marcilio Andrino, who the Church says unexpectedly recovered from a severe brain infection in 2008 after his family prayed to Mother Teresa.

With two Church confirmed miracles in tow, the requirements for sainthood were met, but not everyone is convinced.

Critics, such as the late atheist writer Christopher Hitchens, who made a documentary called Hell's Angel on Mother Teresa, says the system is flawed.

One of the doctors who treated Bersa at the time, Ranjan Mustafi, told Indian media her healing was as a result of treatment.

Notwithstanding, the everyday work of the Missionaries of Charity goes on, and Mother Teresa's devotion to servicing the needs of the poor has without a doubt, impacted countless lives.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us