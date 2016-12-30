WORLD
Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife's cop lover - Police
Greece's Ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis, was missing since Monday night. His Brazilian wife and the mother of their 10-year-old daughter, reported him missing on Wednesday.
A burnt car in which a body was found during searches for the Greek Ambassador for Brazil Kyriakos Amiridis, is pictured at a police station in Belford Roxo, Brazil December 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

Greece's ambassador to Brazil was murdered in a "crime of passion" plot hatched by his Brazilian wife and her police officer lover, who confessed to the crime, officials said on Friday night.

The envoy, Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, was murdered on Monday by officer, Sergio Gomez Moreira, the chief of Rio's homicide division, police official Evaristo Pontes Magalhaes said.

Amiridis' charred body was found Thursday in Rio in his burnt out rental car, a day after his wife, Francoise de Souza Oliveira, declared him missing.

TRT World spoke to reporter Sam Cowie about the story.

