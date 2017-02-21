WORLD
5 MIN READ
Is China's new Silk Road neo-colonialist?
Chinese President Xi Jinping believes the revival of the spirit of Silk Road will strengthen China's commercial tentacles and its soft power. But not everyone agrees with him.
Is China's new Silk Road neo-colonialist?
The initiative covers more than half of the world's population and a total infrastructure investment need of around 5 trillion dollars. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 21, 2017

Last week, China delayed its 1.1 billion-dollar investment in a Sri Lankan port to build an industrial zone after hundreds of people protested against being evicted from their land.

The investment formed part of China's modern-day Silk Road project, that President Xi Jinping calls the "One Belt, One Road" (OBOR) initiative.

But some people are worried that the project might represent a new kind of colonialism.

"We are against leasing the lands where people live and do their farming, while there are identified lands for an industrial zone. When you give away such a vast area of land, you can't stop the area becoming a Chinese colony," DV Chanaka, a local politician in Sri Lanka said.

But authorities argue that the partnership arrangement with China is necessary to fix Sri Lanka's economy.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe blamed the country's debt on former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, whose government was friendly to Beijing.

He said the industrial zone was necessary to make the port and the nearby Chinese-financed airport, also running at a heavy loss, viable.

"The port can't be taken away," Wickremesinghe said, adding that his country's former British colonial rulers did not take away the Trincomalee harbor or the Colombo port.

What is the OBOR?

Xi revealed the OBOR initiative in 2013, a year after he came in power.

It's an intercontinental trade and infrastructure project that opens up new land and sea routes for Chinese goods. The project includes building roads, railways, ports and other links and conjures the spirit of the ancient Silk Road back.

The revival of the Silk Road is a central feature of Xi's grand foreign policy.

The Chinese leader believes it would strengthen China's commercial tentacles and its soft power by binding the country with more than 60 countries around Europe, the Middle East and Africa.  

"The initiative aims to achieve complementary advantages, narrow down the development gap among regions, speed up the process of regional integration so as to realize joint development and common prosperity among Asian and European countries and related regions," Wang Yi, China's Foreign Minister said.

What has been done so far?

Companies in China have mobilized to kick-off trading in OBOR countries. Besides, many big state owned enterprises have an OBOR department.

Wang Yi announced that the country will organize a summit forum on OBOR in Beijing in May. "We believe the forum will be a great success and make the initiative better serve the world," he said.

China is building an economic corridor throughout Pakistan, a collection of infrastructure projects that include extension of railways, new highways, a nuclear power facility and a coal mine.

New harbors, roads, railways and airports have been built in African countries. There are many others under construction.

Beijing has signed deals with 20 countries including Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia to implement institutional collaboration in increasing the production capacity.

The plan is still at an early stage. Construction is underway or facing difficulties, and there is no official date for when the project's completion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us