Obama spokesman denies Trump's wiretap allegations
The denial comes after President Donald Trump accused his predecessor of wiretapping Trump Tower just before his election.
Barack Obama also faced years of criticism by Donald Trump who alleged that Obama was not born in the US. Trump later retracted the allegation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 5, 2017

A spokesman for former US president Barack Obama on Saturday denied President Donald Trump's allegation that Obama ordered a wiretap of him last October.

Obama spokesman, Kevin Lewis, said the former president never ordered surveillance on any US citizen.

Earlier, Trump used his Twitter account to release a series of tweets, accusing Obama of ordering a wiretap of Trump Tower just before the presidential elections last year.

But Trump provided no evidence for his claims.

One of his tweets read, "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!"

Lewis, however, described the allegations as "simply false."

"A cardinal rule of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice," Lewis said.

As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.

TRT World 's Nafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
