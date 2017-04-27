The crew of the two ships which collided on Thursday off Turkey's Black Sea coast are safe.

The seventy-eight crew members of the Russian naval ship, the 'Liman', were rescued before it sank after their vessel collided with a Togo-flagged freighter carrying livestock from Romania to Jordan.

Russia's defence ministry said that its ship has "sustained a hull breach due to a collision" with the Ashot-7, 40 kilometres northwest of the Bosphorus Strait.

The Turkish and Russian governments have been in contact over the incident.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined but Turkish shipping agency GAC said that the collision was caused by fog and low visibility.